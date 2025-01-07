Chevron Renews Consumer Credit Card Pact

"For a century, Chevron has been at the forefront of customer-focused innovations in energy," said Curtis Howse, executive vice president and CEO, home & auto, Synchrony. "Synchrony's focus on digital capabilities and flexible payment options aligns with Chevron's forward-thinking approach. The renewal of this service agreement underscores Synchrony's commitment to providing innovative financial solutions to meet the evolving needs of Chevron's consumers."

The Techron Advantage credit card program offers a range of features, including:

Synchrony's digital application and pre-qualification options

Access to the Synchrony Car Care network, allowing card usage at more than a million locations

Six-month promotional financing on purchases of $199 or more (restrictions apply)

Special offers available when cardholders pay with the mobile payment app using their Chevron Techron Advantage Card

Fuel credits of 3 cents per gallon for all customers, with Techron Advantage Visa cardholders eligible for up to an additional 10 cents per gallon off, depending on nonfuel merchant purchases

"For nearly two decades, Chevron has worked with Synchrony to offer our customers cutting-edge financial products that enhance their experience at Chevron and Texaco stations nationwide," said Rod Tos, manager of payments, loyalty, mobility & websites, Chevron. "We're particularly excited about the new value proposition anticipated to roll out next year, which will complement our Chevron Texaco Rewards program and provide even greater benefits to our loyal customers."

San Ramon-based Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance the business and the industry. It aims to grow its traditional oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of its operations and grow new lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, hydrogen, carbon capture, offsets and other emerging technologies.