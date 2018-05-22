Chevron to Roll Out New Marketing Campaign for Techron

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Just in time for the summer driving season, Chevron Products Co. unveiled a new marketing campaign for Chevron with Techron and Texaco with Techron fuels. The new creative comes as the fuels add proven "unbeatable mileage" to their resume.

According to Carrie Holt, brand manager at Chevron Products Co., the company increased the treat rate (concentration of additives) in its fuels two years ago. In doing so, engine testing indicated there might be the opportunity to combine Chevron's unbeatable mileage, or unsurpassable mileage, with a mileage claim. Parallel to the treat-rate increase, the company tested its fuels with Techron against leading competitors.

"What the findings indicated from the mileage testing is that, in addition to our cleaning power, our fuels with Techron now also provide unbeatable mileage," Holt said.

The message was then tested with consumers and three key points emerged:

Claims that focus solely on cleaning are becoming less powerful in consumers' minds. "Techron equals clean and we are not going to walk away from our equity in clean," Holt explained. "But what it did suggest is that we need to connect clean with key benefits."

Claims related to mileage benefits consistently rank highest. "That's probably not surprising, but what may be surprising is mileage over fuel economy from a wording standpoint," she said.

Claims that include an assurance of proof resonate with consumers.

"When you bundled all that up, how we are going to market with this claim for Chevron is that it's proven no gas gets better mileage than Chevron with Techron. For Texaco, it's proven unbeatable mileage," Holt said.

Campaign Details

Chevron is now preparing to roll out the new marketing campaign to its nearly 8,000 Chevron- and Texaco-branded stations across the United States.

The latest effort will feature similar elements to its last Techron campaign, "Now With Even More Cleaning Power," such as 3x3s, pumptoppers, yard flags and bollards.

In addition, Chevron is providing "special boxes" to its sites, Holt explained. These boxes include Chevron- and Texaco-branded caps that promote "Unbeatable Mileage"; a sell sheet; cards that give talking points about the new claim; and an "Unbeatable Mileage" counter mat.

The cards also provide information on a promotion running with the new campaign: Every day during the month of June, the company will give away a year's worth of free gas. According to Holt, a customer can enter the first time from anywhere; however, customers need to be at either a Chevron or Texaco location for subsequent engagements.

"As you can imagine, there is a huge communication plan that includes training along with it," she noted.