Chevron Rolls Out Technology Upgrades to Chevron & Texaco Gas Stations

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Chevron Products Co., a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., partnered with technology and solutions provider Vontier Corp. and its subsidiary Invenco by GVR to deploy the microservices platform, the iNFX Electronic Payment Server, at Chevron and Texaco gas stations in the United States.

iNFX is a cloud-managed, fit-for-purpose IoT-based microservices platform that, according to the company, provides faster payment transactions, simple integration with other devices at the installation sites, greater uptime, and the ability to bring new capabilities and features to market faster.

The platform is modular, hardware agnostic, scalable and extensible, which will allow Chevron to select the plug-ins it needs and harmonize core payment systems based on global standards. The software's standards-based APIs and plug-ins are also intended to enable efficient integration with minimal customization, which could allow Chevron to add new capabilities and features more quickly.

"This new platform is great for our Chevron and Texaco marketers and retailers," said Tryp Wittstruck, Chevron channel experience manager. "In addition to greater flexibility and speed-to-deployment, they can benefit from remote deployment through onsite iNFX edge devices or Invenco outdoor payment terminals, reducing the tech visits required to enable new features."

Chevron introduced the iNFX platform solution at their Americas Fuels Convention in August and expects to begin deploying iNFX edge devices to its U.S. stations over the next several months. The target is to complete the rollout at more than 8,000 locations by the end of 2024.

"Chevron has been looking for a solution to enable faster transaction times and rapid deployment of new features and payment options to market," said Karthik Ganapathi, president of Invenco by GVR. "Through iNFX, Chevron will have a microservices-led, cloud-based solution that enables productivity, reduces complexity and operating costs, improves the consumer experience and accelerates Chevron's revenue growth."

Invenco by GVR provides operating systems for convenience retail and can be found in nearly 165,000 connected devices across 50,000 convenience stores in more than 50 countries.

San Ramon-based Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance its business and the industry at large.