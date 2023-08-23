Chevron Refreshes Texaco Brand Image

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Chevron U.S.A. Inc. is rolling out an initiative to refresh its Texaco-branded gas stations with a new, more modern look.

The first location to feature the updated design opened in Austin, Texas, in July, giving customers a brighter and more attractive forecourt where they can feel even more welcome when filling up at the pump, the company said.

The Texaco refresh is designed to improve the customer experience by updating core retail brand elements. This includes an evolved color scheme that creates a lighter, brighter and more inviting space; 3-D canopy design; modern pole sign options to be more visible to drivers; noticeable pump flags; and emphasis on the company's industry-leading Texaco with Techron fuels.

"The Texaco brand has a long and proud legacy and we are excited to continue that history with this all-new retro-modern image at our stations," said Claudia Olvera Ibbott, fuels advertising manager. "Retailers and marketers can choose between our Standard and Flagship image tiers — each offers a more inviting look with eye-catching canopy elements, new POP placements, strategic Techron callouts and a brighter star for customers who rely on Texaco for reliable fuels."

All Texaco stations will be designed with the refresh image going forward. Chevron U.S.A. reported that it expects all existing domestic Texaco gas stations to convert to the refreshed image by the end of 2026.

San Ramon-based Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance its business and the industry at large.

Drivers can use Chevron Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps to search for the nearest Chevron or Texaco station, see station amenities, add a car wash to their transaction, and earn points and redeem rewards at participating Chevron and Texaco stations.