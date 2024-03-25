Chocolate & Candy Sales Reach All-Time High

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Despite unpredictable economic shifts, consumers are still holding strong to their connection to chocolate and candy.

Confectionery sales hit $48 billion in 2023, a number largely driven by inflation, according to the "2024 State of Treating" report published by the National Confectioners Association (NCA). Last year, more than 98% of American consumers purchased chocolate, candy, gum and mints.

The report projects that U.S. confectionery sales will reach $61 billion by 2028.

"Our new research shows that, even when faced with unpredictable environmental shifts and changes, consumers feel a strong connection to chocolate and candy — and they embrace classic favorites and innovative novelties with an emotional drive that keeps the category fresh and vibrant," said John Downs, president and CEO of NCA. "Consumers seek out chocolate and candy to help enhance holiday seasons, family celebrations and those important 'treat yourself' moments."