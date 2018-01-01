Genesee Candy Land introduces Chocolate Dipped Bacon. Bacon strips are dipped in smooth dark chocolate and then drizzled with white chocolate, for a combined salty-yet-sweet specialty treat. Genesee Candy Land is the only food manufacturer in the United States to receive USDA certification to sell full slices of extra thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, according to the company. Chocolate Dipped Bacon is available to select convenience store retailers.