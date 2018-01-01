Chocolate Dipped BaconBacon strips are dipped in smooth dark chocolate, then drizzled with white chocolate.
Genesee Candy Land introduces Chocolate Dipped Bacon. Bacon strips are dipped in smooth dark chocolate and then drizzled with white chocolate, for a combined salty-yet-sweet specialty treat. Genesee Candy Land is the only food manufacturer in the United States to receive USDA certification to sell full slices of extra thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, according to the company. Chocolate Dipped Bacon is available to select convenience store retailers.