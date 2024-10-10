Choice Market Ceases Operations
For example, Convenience Store News named Choice Market the 2019 Foodservice Innovator to Watch as part of the annual Foodservice Innovators Awards program.
Additionally, Choice Market was named a 2023 Breakout Retailer award winner by Chain Store Age, a sister publication of Convenience Store News.
The retailer was honored for its ambitious goal of reinventing the traditional c-store model by combining convenience, service and advanced technology with fresh, healthy food and other items from local vendors.
However, the retailer filed for bankruptcy this summer and the decision was recently made to shutter the Denver-based business.
"The past seven years have been some of the most challenging and yet rewarding of my life. I am hopeful that Choice made our industry think differently about what it means to push boundaries and innovate for the next generation who values quality, health and convenience," Fogarty wrote.
"I plan to take all the learnings and apply them to a new chapter. Until then, I just want to express my gratitude and appreciation," he added. "Onward."