Choice Market Ceases Operations

DENVER — Seven years after emerging on the convenience store scene, Choice Markets is locking its doors for the last time.

"This is a tough post to write, but after several months of working through a potential reorganization, unfortunately Choice is closing its doors for good," Choice Market Founder and CEO Mike Fogarty said in an Oct. 8 LinkedIn post. "I want to thank every investor, employee, supplier, friend and family member who believed in me and our mission of making good food a little more convenient."

Choice Market opened on Oct. 13, 2017 and the concept focused on three key differentiators.

Fresh: Customers can get high-quality fresh food that's prepared in-house.

Local: Choice supports local purveyors and is in the community actively looking for new ones, especially for key categories like milk, bread, coffee and cheese.

On-Demand: Open 24 hours a day, customers can order in-store at self-serve kiosks, or receive help from staff. Customers also have the ability to order online and have the items delivered within an hour for a flat rate of $3.99 via Postmates.

The retail brand soon made a name for itself for its approach to fresh food and technology, among other things.

