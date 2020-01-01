"Choose Your Alternate F’reality" Campaign

To celebrate its recent relaunch, f’real unveiled the brand’s first-ever integrated marketing campaign. The "Choose Your Alternate F’reality" (#FrealAF) campaign consists of a virtual reality (VR) experience, a multi-platform live digital event, a social challenge, influencer activations, and advertising creative that will be leveraged in digital ad units across online, mobile and social platforms, and featured on f’real blender screens nationwide at key retailers. The 360-degree VR experience brings the #FrealAF campaign to life through smartphone camera lenses. Utilizing a custom QR code communicated on f’real social channels, digital ad units and blender screens nationwide, the web-based VR experience hosted on freal.com transports consumers to an immersive and interactive "Alternate F’reality" where distinct blend-it-yourself worlds come to life through a portal. This campaign comes on the heels of the company's recent brand relaunch, which introduced a new visual identity, including an evolved logo and packaging redesign.