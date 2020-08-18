CHS Sets Out to Elevate Cenex Stores With LIFT Initiative

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — CHS Inc.'s Cenex convenience store brand is getting a new look, both at the forecourt and inside the store, through a new initiative dubbed LIFT, which stands for lighting, image and facilities transformation.

The program is designed to revamp Cenex locations through a series of updates, while giving the independently owned and operated locations the freedom and flexibility that suits them, according to Akhtar Hussain, CHS' director of refined fuels marketing.

"We know that in the convenience store business, consumer expectations have really evolved over the past five to seven years. They require more," Hussain told Convenience Store News.

CHS spent roughly 18 months planning the LIFT initiative before kicking off its pilot stage this June. The starting point was taking a thorough look at the company's present image and then considering what it could be.

"How can we modernize and bring our image to the next level?" Hussain asked.

CHS found that it made the most sense to focus on two key elements: an attractive forecourt that looks great and draws people in; and a quality in-store experience.

To tackle the first element, the company developed a forecourt image upgrade program, now known as HALO, which focuses on attractive, energy-efficient lighting updates. New canopy elements include fascia with red accent lighting, a three-dimensional backlit blue arch sign and Cenex logo signs, and canopy column painting. The forecourt itself and main ID sign include new dispenser graphics, curb and bollard painting, Cenex main ID sign faces, price sign digits, product inserts, and main ID sign painting.

The forecourt image changes are particularly effective at night, when the new lighting "pops," Hussain noted.