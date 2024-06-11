Circana 2023 New Product Pacesetters Meet Shifting Consumer Behavior

"Consumer behavior has changed dramatically in recent years, from the pandemic and then the resumption of active lifestyles and hybrid work," said Lisa Maas, principal and practice lead, Innovation, Circana. "The latest Pacesetters align with consumers' desires for new experiences and product formats, new levels of convenience, trusted solutions for baby and pet and products that deliver superior performance. Brands that lead with relevant innovation stand to not only boost sales, but also cultivate lasting customer loyalty."

The Top 10 Food and Beverage New Product Pacesetters for 2023 are:

Similac 360 Total Care PRIME Hydration Starry OREO Frozen Desserts Starbucks by Nespresso for Vertuo GHOST Energy Doritos/Cheetos/Sunchips Minis Black Rifle Coffee Electrolit Kevin's Natural Foods

The Top 10 C-store Pacesetters for 2023 are:

GHOST Energy Alani Nu Gatorade Fit Black Rifle Coffee Voodoo Ranger Juice Force Liquid Death Gatorlyte Zero Starry OREO Frozen Desserts Simply Spiked Lemonade

The Top 10 Nonfood New Product Pacesetters for 2023 are:

Gain+Odor Defense Tide Ultra OXI with Odor Eliminators Raw Sugar Kristin Ess Dr. Squatch Flamingo Duke Cannon Bark Billie Downy Rinse & Refresh

Some insights found among the 2023 New Product Pacesetters Report include:

Product Expansion & Co-Branding on the Rise

Data shows that co-branding and licensing leverage the trust and loyalty that established brands enjoy, opening doors for expansion beyond their core categories. For instance, OREO cookies and Little Debbie snack cakes have made their way into the frozen aisle, with OREO Frozen Desserts ranking No. 4 on the food and beverage Pacesetters list, and Hudsonville Ice Cream's Little Debbie flavors at No. 18.

Among nonfood Pacesetters, the AXE Car range of masculine-scented car air fresheners (No. 70) showcases the significant expansion opportunities available, and how brands can meet emerging consumer needs and desires in new spaces, and for new occasions, the market research firm said.

Consumers Desire Functional Benefits

The report suggests that consumers increasingly sought functional benefits across the store in 2023. This demand for added value was likely driven by high inflation and a continued focus on well-being.

The trend was particularly evident in the beverage sector, where products offering enhanced hydration, energy and nutritional benefits were prominent, even among traditional carbonated soft drinks. PRIME Hydration, ranking No. 2 among food and beverage Pacesetters, capitalized on its appeal to a young audience and the excitement of new flavors. GHOST Energy, Electrolit and Olipop, coming in at No. 6, No. 9 and No. 11 respectively, also offer a variety of added functional benefits.

Performance expectations and new benefits extended to nonfood categories as well. Natural personal care products with simple ingredient lists and "free-from" claims performed well. Raw Sugar, ranked No. 3 among nonfood Pacesetters, offers self-care products enriched with natural ingredients and vitamins to revitalize the skin. Laundry products designed to eliminate odors, like Gain+Odor Defense (No. 1 in nonfood Pacesetters) and Tide Ultra OXI with Odor Eliminators (No. 2), also performed well.

Who's Innovating & How?

While Circana saw strong contributions from mid-sized companies last year, the 2023 Pacesetters showcase the influence of innovation from smaller companies. Manufacturers with sales under $500 million represent 59% of New Product Pacesetters by count, up from 41% in 2022. These smaller companies are also making a significant impact, accounting for 43% of New Product Pacesetter dollars (up from 18% in 2022). A common theme across leading companies last year was a keen focus on the consumer, with a commitment to meeting consumers' needs with relevant product solutions, messaging and pricing.

"In 2023, collaborations with well-known brands, compelling brand narratives, and a dedication to product expansion helped drive brand awareness and increase sales," said Joan Driggs, vice president of content and thought leadership at Circana. "Products identified as Pacesetters contributed an 18% increase in total multioutlet sales, compared to an 11% increase in 2022, highlighting the importance of innovation and strategic partnerships in achieving sustained growth and market success."

The Circana 2023 New Product Pacesetters report is available exclusively from Circana, a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. The findings of this report were compiled based on insights from Circana's New Product Innovation Practice's suite of analytical and decision-making tools, as well as the 2023 Circana New Product Survey.

To download the full report, click here.