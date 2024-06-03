Entry Period Opens for Convenience Store News 2024 Best New Products Awards

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News is now accepting entries for its 28th annual Best New Products Awards competition.

Products introduced to the market between June 2, 2023 and June 1, 2024 are eligible for entry in 51 different categories. Only products designed for resale to consumers will be considered; no store equipment, fixtures or technology products are eligible.

A panel of consumers will judge the submitted products on value, convenience, appearance and packaging, along with attributes such as taste and ingredients for food items.