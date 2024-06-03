Entry Period Opens for Convenience Store News 2024 Best New Products Awards
Each entry must include a completed entry form, three samples of the product, supporting documents, logos and product shots, and a $125 handling fee. The deadline to enter is July 12.
Visit the official entry page for a complete list of rules and to nominate a product for this year's Best New Products Awards competition.
Winners will be notified in mid-August and receive coverage both online and in the Convenience Store News October issue, as well as the right to use the 2024 Best New Products Awards logo in all future promotional materials.
The 2023 Best New Products Awards program honored 33 winners, with snacks, beverages and foodservice items making a strong showing. Many of the winning entries focused on value as consumers are cutting back on spending in today’s uncertain economic climate.