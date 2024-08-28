Circana Expands Media Capabilities With Pair of Acquisitions

The transaction will bring clients of all three organizations under one umbrella, allowing Circana to gain broader access to audience targeting, media measurement, in-flight optimization and clean room solutions, the company stated. Additionally, this combination will potentially increase efficiency and offer better products and services to fuel clients' growth via more targeted and impactful advertising.

"We are excited to welcome NCSolutions and Nielsen's Marketing Mix Modeling business to Circana to expand and enhance our media capabilities for our clients," said Kirk Perry, Circana president and CEO. "Both businesses have incredible expertise, solutions and clients that, when combined with Circana's data and technology assets, will fuel clients' growth."

Both businesses will eventually be integrated into Circana's media team, which works with advertisers and their agencies to plan, target, activate, measure and optimize media spend. The media solutions portfolio is built on an enterprise technology platform; actionable consumer packaged goods and general merchandise shopper, sales and causal data sets; and advanced analytics.

The acquisitions are expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals and the completion of any required information and consultation obligations, including any works councils' processes.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Dentons acted as legal advisors to Circana on the transaction. Morgan Stanley & Co. and Bank of America Securities acted as financial advisors to Nielsen, while Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, Baker McKenzie and DLA Piper acted as their legal advisors. Weil, Gotshal & Manges acted as legal advisor to Catalina.

Chicago-based Circana is a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data and deep expertise, the firm provides clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world's leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth.