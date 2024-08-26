Generational Differences Define the Future of Dinner

Meanwhile, older Gen Z consumers will lean on recipes and participate in invested dinner occasions as they begin living independently. They are the most likely to choose an item at dinner strictly because they do not want to cook.

When it comes to Gen X, the cohort will continue to choose dinners that satisfy their cravings and tastes, as well as their favorite dishes. They will also make dinners with items on hand more often than younger generations.

Combination dishes, such as rice bowls, are expected to grow over the next two years, driven by Gen X consumers who won't be increasing their use of traditional center-of-plate proteins at dinner. Instead, they are opting for more diverse meal options that blend flavors and ingredients, according to Circana.

"More than one-third of dinners are motivated by a need for connectedness, and how consumers meet this need depends on various factors," said Darren Seifer, industry advisor, Consumer Goods and Foodservice, Circana. "With the shifting demographics of our population, such as Gen Z entering adulthood, we can expect corresponding shifts in dinner foods and preparation methods. It's crucial to take a closer look at these varying consumer behaviors to meet their growing needs."

Chicago-based Circana is a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data and deep expertise, the firm provides clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world's leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth.