Circle K Adds Meal Deals to Foodservice Offer

"At Circle K, we are always looking for ways to make our customers' lives a little easier with the products and offers they want and the value they expect," said Trey Powell, senior vice president of global merchandising at Circle K. "Our new Meal Deals bundle together some of our most popular offerings for cost-conscious customers looking for a tasty and affordable meal on the go."

The meals will be available as $3, $4 or $5 selections for breakfast, lunch or dinner and include flexible combinations, such as:

$3 Meal: Choice between a fresh roller grill hot dog or Taquito Choice of one to two-ounce Frito-Lay chips Up to a 44-ounce Polar Pop

$4 Meal: Choice of a breakfast sandwich, including a sausage, egg and cheese croissant or biscuit A hash brown One 16-ounce Monster energy drink or a Circle K coffee

$5 Meal: Two slices of pizza or a personal pizza Choice of 20-ounce Pepsi



Laval-based Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 31 countries and territories with more than 16,700 stores, of which approximately 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States.

It is ranked No. 2 on Convenience Store News' 2024 Top 100 convenience store chains ranking.