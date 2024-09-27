New Pact Brings Tobacco Loyalty Data to Circle K & Kangaroo Express Franchisees

LAVAL, Quebec — Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. entered into an agreement with Patron Points, the latter of which would offer loyalty and scan data services to legacy franchisees of Circle K and Kangaroo Express.

The partnership will enable more than 300 franchised Circle K and Kangaroo Express locations to offer tobacco loyalty promotions, as well as participate in digital trade programs offered by leading tobacco brands.

"With Patron Points, all of our Passport point-of-sale stores are now able to participate in Altria Tier 3 and RJR digital loyalty incentive programs, allowing them to offer superior value within the tobacco category. With these programs there is also an added bonus, as these franchisees are now able to provide unique savings with CPG [consumer packaged goods] loyalty offerings to their customers as well," said Greg Dean, director of domestic and international marketing at Circle K, Worldwide Franchise.