New Pact Brings Tobacco Loyalty Data to Circle K & Kangaroo Express Franchisees

The partnership with Patron Points will allow more than 300 c-store locations to offer loyalty promotions.
Amanda Koprowski
LAVAL, Quebec — Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. entered into an agreement with Patron Points, the latter of which would offer loyalty and scan data services to legacy franchisees of Circle K and Kangaroo Express. 

The partnership will enable more than 300 franchised Circle K and Kangaroo Express locations to offer tobacco loyalty promotions, as well as participate in digital trade programs offered by leading tobacco brands.

"With Patron Points, all of our Passport point-of-sale stores are now able to participate in Altria Tier 3 and RJR digital loyalty incentive programs, allowing them to offer superior value within the tobacco category. With these programs there is also an added bonus, as these franchisees are now able to provide unique savings with CPG [consumer packaged goods] loyalty offerings to their customers as well," said Greg Dean, director of domestic and international marketing at Circle K, Worldwide Franchise.

Couche-Tard has worked to stay on the cutting edge of frontline technological innovation, earning the title as Convenience Store News’ 2024 Technology Leader of the Year. The recognition came from the retailer's innovative loyalty programs, as well as the company's work on streamlining the backend internal processes. 

"We are honored that Couche-Tard has chosen Patron Points as their tobacco loyalty program provider for these franchised stores. We also look forward to providing our world class customer support and unique offerings. These offerings enable these locations to participate in loyalty promotions and the delivery of personalized tobacco / nicotine savings such as the Altria P+ program," said Erik Ogren, founder and president of Patron Points.

Founded in 2004, Patron Points is a provider of c-store loyalty applications, scan data analytics and mobile app solutions, as well as other customer retention tools. 

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 31 countries and territories with more than 16,700 stores, of which approximately 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States. 

It is ranked No. 2 on Convenience Store News' 2024 Top 100 convenience store chains ranking.

