New Pact Brings Tobacco Loyalty Data to Circle K & Kangaroo Express Franchisees
Couche-Tard has worked to stay on the cutting edge of frontline technological innovation, earning the title as Convenience Store News’ 2024 Technology Leader of the Year. The recognition came from the retailer's innovative loyalty programs, as well as the company's work on streamlining the backend internal processes.
"We are honored that Couche-Tard has chosen Patron Points as their tobacco loyalty program provider for these franchised stores. We also look forward to providing our world class customer support and unique offerings. These offerings enable these locations to participate in loyalty promotions and the delivery of personalized tobacco / nicotine savings such as the Altria P+ program," said Erik Ogren, founder and president of Patron Points.
Founded in 2004, Patron Points is a provider of c-store loyalty applications, scan data analytics and mobile app solutions, as well as other customer retention tools.
Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 31 countries and territories with more than 16,700 stores, of which approximately 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States.
It is ranked No. 2 on Convenience Store News' 2024 Top 100 convenience store chains ranking.