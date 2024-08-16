Circle K Reaffirms Commitment to Employee Safety Following Florida Investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Circle K Stores Inc. is challenging the findings of a recent U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) investigation into a violent incident at one of the chain's convenience stores in Orlando.

According to the DOL, Circle K could have prevented a store cashier from suffering a serious gunshot injury by following the company's own established safety procedures.

In response, the appropriate teams at Circle K are in contact with the department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) concerning this investigation and the retailer has contested the findings.

"The safety of our team members is always a top priority for us. As we strive toward our goal of zero harm to our people and customers, we have made significant investments in technology process improvements and training to better ensure a safe environment in our stores and facilities," a Circle K spokesperson told Convenience Store News.

As outlined in a DOL release, inspectors with OSHA learned that two unidentified men entered the Circle K location on Silver Star Road in Orlando shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2024, pointed firearms and screamed at the cashier to open the register. As the employee moved back from the register, one of the assailants fired a shot that struck the employee in the left shoulder.