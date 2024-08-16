Circle K Reaffirms Commitment to Employee Safety Following Florida Investigation
Fighting Retail Crime
"People employed by late or all-night businesses, such as gas stations, convenience stores and drive-thru fast food restaurants face a high probability of violent incidents as few witnesses, accessible cash, poorly lit stores and darkened parking areas often attract dangerous thieves," explained OSHA Area Director Erin Sanchez in Orlando. "Gratefully, the cashier in this case survived the attack, but not all workers at Circle K and other similar businesses have been as fortunate."
OSHA cited Circle K Stores Inc. with one serious violation for failing to provide a place of employment free from recognized hazards likely to cause death or serious physical harm. The agency has proposed $16,131 in penalties, the maximum amount allowed by federal statute. The company has contested the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.
A review of OSHA investigations of Circle K locations since 2014 found five workers suffered fatal gunshot injuries at two locations in Texas in August 2021 and December 2018, in Georgia in September 2019, Florida in June 2016 and Alabama in December 2015. The majority of these incidents took place in the evening or overnight hours, according to the DOL.
Deterrents to help late-night retailers protect employees from workplace violence include interior and exterior security cameras, cash register barriers or enclosures, a drop safe or cash management device, proper lighting inside and outside the store and signage explaining the register holds $50 or less, the department added.
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health cites robbery-related homicides and assaults as the leading cause of death for retail workers. In 2019, the rate of deadly workplace violence among convenience store workers was 14 times higher than the overall rate for private industry workers.
Circle K Stores Inc. is subsidiary of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche Inc. It is one of the largest U.S. independent convenience store operators.