Circle K Adds Surprise Fuel Discount to Global Circle K Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In anticipation of the Labor Day weekend, Circle K added a surprise fuel discount to its global Circle K Day event on Thursday, Aug. 31.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., customers in the U.S. can save up to 30 cents off per gallon at thousands of Circle K locations in addition to saving 50 percent on food and beverages earlier in the day.

"As we anticipated, a worldwide event like Circle K Day simply wouldn't be complete without saving at the pump as well," says Alex Miller, chief operating officer for Circle K. "Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, we are proud to honor our customers' unwavering loyalty and take the energy and excitement of Circle K Day up a notch with even more spectacular savings."

In addition to the fuel savings, Circle K also offered deep discounts on a variety of freshly made and convenient favorites, such as hot breakfast and lunch sandwiches, pizza and hotdogs, between 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time.

During the event, participating Circle K locations handed out a limited quantity of fuel discount cards for 10 cents off per gallon of fuel. These cards will be valid from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, and can be used daily. In addition, customers can save an additional 10 cents on every gallon year round when they sign up and pay with Circle K Easy Pay Debit.

Circle K Day deals are only available at participating Circle K locations in the United States. Out of an abundance of caution, stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina will be unable to participate in Circle K Day this year due to disruption from Hurricane Idalia. The company plans to reschedule the event in those states for another date. A list of current participating locations may be found here.

Circle K is the global banner of Laval-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores, of which 10,900 offer road transportation with fuel.



It is No. 2 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.