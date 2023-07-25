Circle K & Jackpocket Expand Mobile Lottery Partnership

BOSTON — Circle K is partnering up with lottery app Jackpocket, allowing Massachusetts residents to play the lottery from the comfort of their own home or on the go.

As part of the launch in the Bay State, Jackpocket is offering lottery fans their first lottery ticket for free on the app. New players can receive a $2 lottery ticket by entering the code "HEYMASS" at checkout.

[Read more: Circle K Partnership Brings Jackpocket Lottery App to Arizona]

"We're proud to partner with Jackpocket in Massachusetts and make this fun and convenient experience available to every lottery player across the state," said Melissa Lessard, the head of North American marketing at Circle K. "At Circle K, we are always looking for ways to make life a little easier for our customers and providing the opportunity for customers to order official state lottery tickets with just the tap of a button through the Jackpocket app is yet another example of that commitment."

As an iCAP-certified lottery courier service, Jackpocket allows users to place orders for lottery tickets that are then fulfilled on their behalf at a licensed lottery retailer. Lottery players can use the platform to place ticket orders, view an image of their ticket, get notified automatically if they win, and possibly receive prizes up to $600 instantly. When players win prizes greater than $600, Jackpocket transfers the winning ticket to them to claim their prize directly from the Massachusetts Lottery.

In the last year, orders placed on Jackpocket were responsible for up to 13 percent of all Powerball tickets sold in the 17 states where it operates.

Lottery fans can currently play Powerball and Mega Millions via the app, as well as local favorites MassCash, Megabucks Doubler, Lucky for Life and The Numbers Game. Participants must be 18 years or older and within state boundaries to play Massachusetts Lottery games using Jackpocket.

[Read more: Circle K Launches Free Membership Program]

In addition to Massachusetts, the Jackpocket app is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia.

Circle K is the global banner of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores, of which 10,900 offer road transportation with fuel.