Circle K Spotlights Convenience With Global Circle K Day

LAVAL, Quebec — Circle K will hold a worldwide celebration during its first-ever global Circle K Day on Thursday, Aug. 31. All of the chain's convenience stores across three continents will offer special deals on products and services.

The special day serves as customers' "ticket to more for less," according to the company.

"Circle K Day is about thanking our loyal customers around the world by putting the spotlight on the reason we're here — to make it easy," said Kevin Lewis, chief growth officer at Circle K. "We're proud to do that with some great deals ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend that will help end the summer on a high note."

In the United States, more than 6,000 Circle K and Holiday Stationstores locations will offer these discounts:

50 percent off dispensed beverages, including Froster drinks, Polar Pop cups, and both iced and hot coffee

50 percent off hot prepared food, such as pizza, Circle K sandwiches and roller grill items

50 percent off Budget, Standard, Premium and Ultimate car washes from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

56 percent off electric vehicle (EV) charging from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The car wash and EV charging discounts are available at participating company-operated and select franchise-operated U.S. stores. Both discounts can be redeemed at the payment terminal, and the car wash discount can also be redeemed inside the store.

More than 100,000 team members worldwide will take part in Circle K Day and live up to the retailer's goal of making life a little easier each day, the company said.

Circle K is the global banner of Laval-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores, of which 10,900 offer road transportation with fuel.

It is No. 2 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.