Circle K Breaks Ground on the Southeast's First Federally Funded EV Charger

RICHMOND, Ky. — The first electric vehicle (EV) fast charger in the Southeast United States to be built with federal funds from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program broke ground at a Richmond Circle K site on Feb. 19. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Federal Highway Administration Administrator Shailen Bhatt and several state and local officials gathered for the event.

The location is one of two Circle K sites in Kentucky to receive funding.

[Read more: Washington State Funds Additional Fast Charging Stations]

"We're very pleased to partner with the state in bringing EV fast charging to the commonwealth with the support of the NEVI program," said Louise Warner, Circle K senior vice president of global fuels. "Partnerships like these are helping to accelerate the development of charging infrastructure to keep pace with growing demand and EV adoption. We're proud to be part of those efforts as we bring EV fast charging and other mobility solutions to our valued customers in hundreds of our sites across the U.S."

Beshear announced that Kentucky is again seeking proposals to install up to 16 additional stations along its interstates and parkways using NEVI funding. The groundbreaking begins the first phase of Kentucky's EV Charging Program, which seeks to add up to 40 new fast charging stations by 2025.

"We are already the EV battery production capital of the United States," said Gov. Beshear. "To make sure Kentucky keeps leading the way, we're building out our EV infrastructure so our families can charge up as they travel our great state."

Kentucky will receive nearly $70 million in total from the federal NEVI program.

[Read more: First Ohio EV Charging Station Under National Program Is Up & Running]

Once completed, the Circle K charging site will initially offer four ABB E-mobility 180 kilowatt fast chargers, each of which can recharge a typical EV in less than 20 minutes. Initially installed with standard Combined Charging System 1 connectors, North American Charging Standard connectors will be added later in 2024 — after national standards and UL certification are finalized — in order to support all types of current and future EV makes and models, according to Gov. Beshear's administration.

Circle K was awarded $536,600 through the EV Charging Program for the $670,750 project. It was also selected to install an EV fast charging station in Berea, Ky., with construction beginning soon after the Richmond site is complete.

"Delivering high-powered, reliable fast chargers manufactured in America, ABB E-mobility is honored to work with great partners, like Circle K, a company drivers trust and rely on for their fueling needs," said Chris Nordh, head of ABB E-mobility for North America. "Kentucky's leadership under Gov. Beshear and the Federal Highway Administration's support in building the first NEVI funded public charging site in the southeast is key to enabling e-mobility with reliable, easy to use charging solutions across all parts of the country."

The Richmond Circle K fast charging station will be open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.