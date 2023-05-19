Circle K Brings Private Label Wine Selection to Stores

LAVAL, Quebec — Circle K, the global convenience store brand of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., is debuting a new selection of private label wine in time for summer.

The collection of wine, which is fit for everyday celebrations, according to the convenience store retailer, includes the exclusive Sunshine Bliss lineup priced under $8 and six Fine Wines priced $10 to $25.

"Our wines are curated specifically for customers seeking both quality and convenience," said Sophie Provencher, senior vice president, global merchandising at Circle K. "By expanding into this category, we are diversifying our adult beverage offering with an exclusive, exceptional wine experience for our Circle K customers at a great price point for everyday occasions."

Available now at more than 3,000 stores in 27 states across the United States, Sunshine Bliss wines were crafted to capture the essence of the California vineyards where the brand's grapes are grown. The seven new varieties in the Sunshine Bliss line include:

Cabernet Sauvignon boasts of berries and cherry with a toasted oak finish. It was voted among the top 10 in the 2022 World Value Wine Challenge and picked as a Tastings Best Buy by Tastings.com.

Pinot Grigio Colombard is a light-bodied white wine with hints of citrus fruits and green apple all leading to a crisp and refreshing finish. It was voted a Tastings Best Buy.

Chardonnay features a bright blend of honeysuckle, lemon and green apple notes. Aged in toasted oak, Chardonnay has aromas of vanilla and oak that linger on the finish. It earned 89 points and a Best Buy nod from Tastings.com.

Moscato is a sweet blend of aromas featuring sweet peach, pear and a hint of grapefruit that is medium-bodied with a refreshing finish. It was voted among the top 10 in the 2022 World Value Wine Challenge and designated a Tastings Best Buy.

Pink Moscato offers a medium-bodied blend of sweet red berries and white peaches that lingers on the palate. It was awarded 90 points and named Best Buy by Tastings.com.

Sweet Peach is light bodied with aromas of fresh peaches. It was named a Best Buy by Tastings.com.

Sweet Strawberry is light bodied with aromas of fresh picked strawberries and rose wine blend. It was named a Best Buy from Tastings.com.

Sunshine Bliss is available now in select stores nationwide in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.

In addition to Sunshine Bliss, Circle K is rolling out an additional lineup of six Fine Wines that offer exclusive premium blends and choices, including:

Fog Lane Red Blend features rich flavors of ripe cherries and vanilla offering a bold and long-lasting finish. It was recognized by Wine Enthusiast as a Best Buy and garnered 90 points and labeled a Best Buy by Tastings.com.

Brick & Cole Cabernet offers rich flavors of blackberries and jammy fruits, and has a long, sweet finish.

Pine Crest Chardonnay is aged in toasted oak, and delivers a rich and buttery mouthfeel with vibrant flavors of peach and citrus that lingers on the finish. It earned 88 points to be dubbed a Best Buy by Tastings.com.

Momental Pinot Noir has luxurious aromas of cherry and espresso, with a toasted oak finish and velvety texture. It received a nod as a Best Buy by Tastings.com with 87 points.

Bella Figura Pinot Grigio is refreshing and showcases flavors of peach, honeysuckle and citrus fruits to lead to a crisp finish. It was awarded 90 points and voted a Tastings Best Buy.

Ivy Ridge Sauvignon Blanc is a vibrant wine with notes of bright lemon that is from the renowned Marlborough region of New Zealand. It earned a Best Buy nod by Tastings.com with 92 points.

The Fine Wines collection is currently available in more than 900 stores across 17 states and will expand more broadly this year.

Laval-based Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel.