Circle K Doubles Down on 'Pay Your Bills' Sweepstakes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Circle K will be giving customers a chance to win over $500,000 in cash prizes with its Circle K Pays Your Bills sweepstakes. Plus, the brand is sweetening the offer by hosting a double-entry weekend from Jan. 27-29.

"Coming off the heels of the holiday season, many of our customers are looking for ways to save money in the new year," said Mélissa Lessard, head of North American marketing at Circle K. "We've made it a point to provide value in our everyday offerings, but also understand how helpful extra cash can be."

The sweepstakes falls in line with the company's other customer-first events from 2022, such as its holiday fuel giveaway from December and its " Free Fuel for a Year " contest which ran between February and April.

The current sweepstakes runs through Feb. 28 and customers can win various cash prizes ranging from $200 to $2,500, with winners drawn weekly. At the end of the contest period, Circle K will give away 36 grand prizes, which include cash amounting to $5,000 and $10,000 or free fuel for a year.

To enter, customers must visit the sweepstakes website, win.circlek.com , and enter their name, email address and phone number. Customers can choose four daily ways to enter, such as making a purchase at a participating Circle K and uploading their receipt, finding virtual products in stores via augmented reality, rating products or referring friends to the sweepstakes. Customers are limited to one entry per day, with entries automatically doubled between Jan. 27-29.

Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., parent company to the Circle K brand, operates in 24 countries and territories, with nearly 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. It is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States, as well as in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics and Ireland.