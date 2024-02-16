Circle K Enters the Monsterverse Through New Collaboration

LAVAL, Quebec — Circle K entered into a collaboration with Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures in anticipation of the new Monsterverse film: "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," in theaters on March 29.

As part of the cross-promotional partnership, the convenience store chain introduced five exclusive, limited-time products which will be available through May 3 at locations across the United States, as well as two related sweepstakes for fans.

The new products include:

Kong Crush and Godzilla Blast , two new Foster flavors in color-changing cups.

Godzilla Blast Kong Breakfast Slamwich , which includes triple the meat and double the cheese of a typical Circle K sandwich.

Titan Toffee Crunch Chocolate

The first sweepstakes, which is open to all customers, offers those who purchase any of the participating products the chance to win one of 50 sets of movie tickets to experience "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" in theaters.

The second is exclusive to members of Inner Circle, Circle K's free app-based rewards program. Inner Circle customers who purchase participating products will be entered for a chance to win the grand prize, which includes two round-trip flights, a two-night hotel stay, tickets to Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood and to see the movie in theaters.

"We're always looking for fun and engaging ways to bring partnerships to life in store for our customers, and we're very excited about collaborating with Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures on a monster promotion supporting the biggest movie of the spring," said Kevin Lewis, chief growth officer at Circle K.

Circle K is a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard, a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with more than 16,700 stores, of which almost 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics and Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 128,000 people are employed throughout its network.