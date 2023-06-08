Circle K Launches Free Membership Program

LAVAL, Quebec — Circle K has introduced its first free membership program, the Inner Circle.

The new rewards program allows customers to save on fuel and merchandise, as well as offering them the opportunity to join as a premium member after they spend $500 at participating Circle K locations.

[Read more: Circle K Brings Private Label Wine Selection to Stores]

"Our mission is to make our customers lives a little easier every day and Inner Circle fits right into those efforts by providing our customers with a differentiated experience that goes beyond expectations for both fuel and convenience offerings," Kevin Lewis, chief growth officer at Circle K said in a statement to Tampa Bay, Fla., station WTSP 10. "The free membership to Inner Circle is just the foundation for a variety of benefits and experiences Circle K plans to build upon for customers."

Interested guests may enroll in the Inner Circle in a variety of ways:

At participating Circle K stores by scanning the QR code on signage using a smartphone to download the Circle K app;

By entering their member ID at the fuel pump or checkout;

By downloading the Circle K app directly via the relevant app store; or

Via the Circle K website.

Initial sign-up perks include saving 25 cents per gallon on the first five fill-ups and receiving five free drinks on any-size fountain drink, Froster or coffee.

Regular rewards members will then receive 3 cents off per gallon while fueling up and a buy-five-receive-the-sixth-one-free deal on most Circle K items, along with various in-store discounts. Premium members can save 5 cents off per gallon and also receive additional offers and discounts not available to regular members.

[Read more: South Florida C-store Chain Rebrands to Circle K Following Acquisition]

Circle K is the global banner of Laval-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores, of which 10,900 offer road transportation with fuel.