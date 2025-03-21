Circle K Expands Fuel Payment Options

"We are always looking for ways to make life a little easier for our customers, both at our pumps and on their wallets," said Aaron Brooks, senior vice president, real estate and fuel customer at Circle K. "Now, by expanding the range of customers who can access discounts and more tech-forward options, we're building on that payments foundation to double-down on our collective commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction."

Circle K, which operates more than 6,800 company-owned sites across the United States, currently accepts the 10-6 by WEX app at more than 60% of the 475-plus locations that offer high-flow diesel. Drivers can also join the brand's Inner Circle loyalty program to receive in-store incentives when they fuel up at Circle K.

"This renewed agreement is a testament to the strong relationship we have built with Circle K over the years and our shared commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences," said Brian Fournier, Americas senior vice president and general manager, fleet at WEX. "Deepening our technological integrations and broadening our combined efforts to expand access to discounts will provide fleet customers with greater convenience and flexibility when managing their fuel expenses."

Circle K is a global banner of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 31 countries and territories and more than 16,800 stores. Approximately 13,100 locations offer road transportation fuel.