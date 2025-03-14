 Skip to main content

Circle K Franchisee Adds Digital Commerce Solution

The partnership with Lula Commerce will provide a seamless integration with third-party delivery sites
Angela Hanson
Circle K

ATLANTA — Gas Express, Circle K's largest franchisee in the United States, is teaming with Lula Commerce to enhance its digital commerce capabilities at more than 180 Circle K stores across Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Arkansas. 

The partnership will grant the stores seamless access to e-commerce channels such as DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub. Approximately 100 Gas Express locations are already live with Lula.

As part of its commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences, Gas Express continually seeks innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of its patrons, the company said.

"Over the past several months, the implementation of [Lula] has significantly enhanced our operations, sales and customer experience. From the initial stages of planning to the final execution, the support and expertise provided by the Lula team have been exceptional," said Stacy Winne, vice president of operations at Gas Express. "Lula's platform seamlessly integrated with our existing systems. This not only smoothed out our processes but also made the rollout and setup incredibly quick and easy, much to the delight of our team."

[Read more: Circle K Launches 'Big' Giveaway for Loyalty Members]

Lula Commerce specializes in delivering comprehensive digital commerce solutions tailored for convenience retailers. Its platform includes a range of services, such as menu digitization, inventory management, customer engagement tools and business intelligence — all designed to drive growth and operational efficiency.

"It has been a pleasure working with the Gas Express team — they are fast-moving, innovative operators committed to delivering incredible experiences to their customers. We've seen exceptional demand on third-party marketplaces like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub," said Adit Gupta, cofounder and CEO of Lula Commerce. "Gas Express is not only expanding its digital footprint but also unlocking new revenue streams, increasing order volume and enhancing operational efficiency. We're excited to continue supporting their growth as they lead the way in modernizing convenience retail."

Founded in 2002, Atlanta-based Gas Express LLC operates 180-plus c-stores across Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Arkansas.

