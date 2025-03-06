 Skip to main content

Circle K Launches 'Big' Giveaway for Loyalty Members

Inner Circle members will receive extra entries to win cash, prizes and other rewards.
Angela Hanson
Angela Hanson
The Big Circle K Giveaway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Circle K is showing special appreciation to members of its Inner Circle rewards program across the United States by giving away more than $500,000 in cash and prizes, plus other rewards, through "The Big Circle K Giveaway."

From March 5 through May 6, the more a customer visits Circle K, the better chance they have of winning in the giveaway. Inner Circle members will receive 10 bonus entries into the grand prize drawing of $100,000 cash for every four qualifying visits. Five grand prize winners will be announced once every two weeks through May 12.

[Read more: Circle K Adds Exclusive Energy Drink to Store Network]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Additionally, for every four qualifying visits, customers will unlock hundreds of thousands in rewards and cash prizes to sweeten their trips, such as a fuel discount or free snack or beverage.

Launched in 2023, Inner Circle is the convenience store retailer's free rewards program. The program continues to expand its footprint, including through a recent expansion to Washington and Oregon. This marks more than 4,200 participating stores across the U.S., with more markets planned.

Customers in areas without participating Inner Circle stores, such as California and Texas, can still take part in the giveaway through the Circle K app or by visiting circlek.com/big-giveaway.

"As we continue to bring Inner Circle to new customers across the U.S., we're celebrating in a big way to thank and reward our most loyal customers," said Rick Rasor, vice president of global loyalty at Circle K. "We strive to make every trip easy and rewarding while bringing in new value to our customers through Inner Circle — starting with The Big Circle K Giveaway!"

Circle K is a global banner of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 31 countries and territories and more than 16,800 stores. Approximately 13,100 locations offer road transportation fuel.

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Couche-Tard Makes Moves in Japan

A new subsidiary is the first step in establishing an office in the country.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Owl logo

Couche-Tard's Bid for Seven & i Holdings Takes on New Life

The withdrawal of a $58B management buyout offer removes key competition for the global chain.
Logos for Couche-Tard and Seven & i Holdings

Seven & i Reportedly to See Changes at the Top

Inside sources say president and CEO Ryuichi Isaka will step down and be replaced by a current board member; however, the company said no decision has been made.
Seven & i Holdings Logo

Circle K Picks Up Hutch's C-store Chain

Hutchinson Oil Co. exits the convenience and fuel industries after completing two separate deals.
Hutch's teaser

Nouria Energy Takes Ownership of Enmarket

The 133-store deal brings Nouria into a new regional footprint.
Logos for Nouria and Enmarket
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds