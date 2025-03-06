Circle K Launches 'Big' Giveaway for Loyalty Members

Additionally, for every four qualifying visits, customers will unlock hundreds of thousands in rewards and cash prizes to sweeten their trips, such as a fuel discount or free snack or beverage.

Launched in 2023, Inner Circle is the convenience store retailer's free rewards program. The program continues to expand its footprint, including through a recent expansion to Washington and Oregon. This marks more than 4,200 participating stores across the U.S., with more markets planned.

Customers in areas without participating Inner Circle stores, such as California and Texas, can still take part in the giveaway through the Circle K app or by visiting circlek.com/big-giveaway.

"As we continue to bring Inner Circle to new customers across the U.S., we're celebrating in a big way to thank and reward our most loyal customers," said Rick Rasor, vice president of global loyalty at Circle K. "We strive to make every trip easy and rewarding while bringing in new value to our customers through Inner Circle — starting with The Big Circle K Giveaway!"

Circle K is a global banner of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 31 countries and territories and more than 16,800 stores. Approximately 13,100 locations offer road transportation fuel.