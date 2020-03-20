Circle K Franchisee Brings Chicken Offering to 30-Plus Stores

ATLANTA — Circle K franchisee Gas Express LLC is partnering with Champs Chicken to bring the concept to more than 30 convenience stores in Atlanta and Little Rock, Ark.

The locations will begin serving Champ's Chicken this spring.

Further growth is on the horizon — more than 60 locations will offer the hot chicken program by the end of 2021, according to the company.

"We are proud to partner with Champs Chicken in the Atlanta area," said Gas Express CEO Amin Chitalwala. "We want to serve our customers with the highest quality food that they expect — at an affordable price — and by partnering with Champs Chicken, we can do just that. Their menu, food quality and customer support are second to none."

Champs Chicken features premium, freshly breaded chicken as well as a full menu lineup that includes crispy fish and shrimp, chicken sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, potato wedges, sweet corn and more.

Some of the Circle K stores will offer the Cooper's Express concept, which features a simplified menu and a Cajun flavor profile.

"We remain unwavering in our commitment to customers. When you see our label, you can be assured you'll receive the best meal at a great value, each and every time," said Shawn Burcham, CEO and founder of PFSbrands, Champs Chicken's parent company. "We're excited to be working with Gas Express LLC and Circle K and we look forward to serving the Atlanta and Little Rock communities."

Atlanta-based Gas Express, Gas Express continues to expand the Circle K presence in Georgia through an exclusive master franchise agreement in Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb and Fulton counties.