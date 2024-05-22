Circle K Fuel Day Kicks Off Holiday Weekend

As part of its Memorial Day observance, Circle K will also donate 10% of the profits from fuel sales during the Fuel Day event to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, which provides college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

"As many consider this holiday weekend the unofficial start of summer, we are excited to bring all of our valued customers, new and old, some great savings at the pump," said Louise Warner, senior vice president of global fuels at Circle K. "We are also proud to recognize the true meaning of Memorial Day, through our support of our nonprofit partner, the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, during this event."

In addition to Fuel Day savings, Circle K customers can enjoy any-sized Polar Pop or Froster for just 79 cents all summer long.

More than 5,500 Circle K locations across the U.S. will be taking part in Fuel Day. A full list of participating stores is available here.

Circle K is a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard, a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with more than 16,700 stores, of which almost 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics and Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 128,000 people are employed throughout its network.