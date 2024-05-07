Circle K Puts Dispensed Beverages in Summer Spotlight

"As 'America's Thirst Stop,' we want to be there for all of our customers' needs and make it easy to cool down, recharge and rehydrate as the mercury rises," said Trey Powell, senior vice president for global merchandising at Circle K. "With our exciting Froster and Polar Pop offerings priced at 79 cents and our exclusive Gatorade Lightning Blast flavor, we're looking forward to bringing refreshment and fun to your adventures, wherever they may lead this summer."

Through a partnership with PepsiCo Inc., Circle K brings the exclusive and limited-edition Gatorade Lightning Blast to stores. The new offering comes available in 28-ounce bottles housing a fruity drink in a striking silver color.

Additionally, Circle K will be continuing its partnership with Mtn Dew by bringing back Mtn Dew Purple Thunder in regular and zero sugar options. The blend of blackberry and plum will be available for purchase in 12- or 15-count packs.

