Circle K Puts Dispensed Beverages in Summer Spotlight

The convenience retailer is branding itself as "America's Thirst Stop" through exclusive offerings and seasonal promotions.
Amanda Koprowski
Circle K beverages promotional banner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This summer, Circle K is marketing itself as "America's Thirst Stop" with a series of promotions on its lineup of Polar Pop and Froster offerings, along with the introduction of an exclusive Gatorade flavor, Lightning Blast.

From May through August, the convenience store chain will be offering Polar Pop beverages and Frosters at any size for 79 cents at participating locations. Customers who are a part of Circle K's free membership program, Inner Circle, will be able to receive even greater savings, with offers starting at 69 cents using the Circle K app.

"As 'America's Thirst Stop,' we want to be there for all of our customers' needs and make it easy to cool down, recharge and rehydrate as the mercury rises," said Trey Powell, senior vice president for global merchandising at Circle K. "With our exciting Froster and Polar Pop offerings priced at 79 cents and our exclusive Gatorade Lightning Blast flavor, we're looking forward to bringing refreshment and fun to your adventures, wherever they may lead this summer."

Through a partnership with PepsiCo Inc., Circle K brings the exclusive and limited-edition Gatorade Lightning Blast to stores. The new offering comes available in 28-ounce bottles housing a fruity drink in a striking silver color.

Additionally, Circle K will be continuing its partnership with Mtn Dew by bringing back Mtn Dew Purple Thunder in regular and zero sugar options. The blend of blackberry and plum will be available for purchase in 12- or 15-count packs.

Circle K is a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard, a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with more than 16,700 stores, of which almost 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics and Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 128,000 people are employed throughout its network.

