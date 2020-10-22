Circle K Gulf Coast Partners With California CBD Company

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Circle K Gulf Coast is partnering with California-based wellness and CBD brand Wild By Nature to offer its products at more than 150 convenience stores in Florida and Alabama.

Consumers will be able to buy four CBD six-pack tinctures with retail prices ranging from $29.99 to $39.99.

"Wild by Nature CBD's agreement with Circle K Gulf Coast allows us to provide our consumers with the flexibility of taking their daily CBD serving with them at anytime, anywhere," said Category Director Jordan Rizzo. "It also allows our consumer the ability to trial CBD in 4 different flavors in an easy 6 pack quantity."

Newport Beach-based Wild By Nature manufactures a botanical-inspired collection of CBD tinctures, vaporizers and CBD-only vaporizer pods. Its expansive national rollout is a key indicator that a consumer market exists that is hungry for clean CBD products that uphold high quality ingredients, corporate standards, and the utmost care in design, packaging, and third-party laboratory testing, according to the company.

"Wild by Nature's agreement with Circle K creates a significant amount of momentum for us and our CBD products because it makes our products more accessible to a wider range of customers," said Todd Corrigan, brand vice president. "We're excited to see where this agreement takes us, and we look forward to continuing to expand our presence in other divisions of Circle K in the future."

Circle K is a subsidiary Canada-based Alimentation Couche-Tard, whose total network of 14,500 stores include 9,414 stores in North America; 2,710 stores in Europe, including Scandinavia, Baltics, Poland, Russia and Ireland; and licensing agreements for approximately 2,350 stores operated under the Circle K banner in 15 other countries and territories.