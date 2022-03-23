Circle K & Jackpocket Partner for Spring Lottery Campaign

LAVAL, Quebec — Circle K is extending its partnership with Jackpocket to offer exclusive perks for lottery players and Circle K customers. They will extend to customers who visit the convenience store retailer's 1,600-plus stores in the United States.

Jackpocket is a leading app that provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. As the first licensed third-party app in the United States, it is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery, according to the company.

"One of our goals at Jackpocket is to make the lottery convenient for everyone, and Circle K fits seamlessly into how we accomplish that," said Peter Sullivan, Jackpocket founder and CEO. "Their convenience store brand is renowned for being customer-focused, and that shared value is why we continue to work together to provide consumers with fun experiences, meeting them where they already are."

To support the extended partnership, Circle K and Jackpocket are kicking off a spring campaign at just over 1,650 Circle K and Holiday stores in Ohio, Texas, Colorado, Minnesota, Arkansas, New Hampshire and New York.

Through the partnership, Circle K customers as well as team members have the opportunity to claim an exclusive $5 off their first lottery order in the Jackpocket mobile app. Jackpocket app users may also have the opportunity to unlock special deals at Circle K stores.

Additionally, Circle K will promote the exclusive Jackpocket offer across a variety of Circle K channels. They include in-store, email and in the Circle K rewards app.

"We're proud of our continued partnership with Jackpocket," said Melissa Lessard, head of North American marketing at Circle K. "Providing a simple, exclusive and convenient way to order official state lottery tickets with just the tap of a button is a great way to engage our customers and make their lives a little easier every day."

First-time Jackpocket players can use the promo code CKJP at checkout in the Jackpocket app to receive $5 off their first lottery ticket order.

Available in ten states, Jackpocket provides a secure way for lotto fans to order official state lottery tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life and more. They can also view their tickets right on their phone. To date, Jackpocket players have won more than $100 million in lottery prizes, including nine individual players who have won prizes worth a million dollars or more.

Circle K and Jackpocket first teamed up in summer 2020 for a 30-day pilot program at 68 stores in the Austin, Texas, area. A year later, the companies expanded their partnership to bring the mobile lottery option to more than 1,300 convenience stores in six states.

Jackpocket has also received investments through the Circle K Venture Fund, which seeks to support companies that are developing forward-looking solutions that enhance the customer experience in stores and beyond, improve efficiency and make customers' lives easier every day.

Circle K is a wholly owned subsidiary of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard, which operates more than 14,100 c-stores in 26 countries and territories. Approximately 10,8000 of its stores offer road transportation fuel. Couche-Tard employs approximately 124,000 people throughout its network.