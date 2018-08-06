Circle K & Monster Energy Flex Their Promotional Muscle

TEMPE, Ariz. — Circle K and Monster Beverage Corp. are flexing their promotional muscle with a sweepstakes.

Members of the convenience store retailer's Easy Rewards loyalty program can enter to win a chance to hang out with Ultimate Fighting Championship mixed martial artist fighter Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, reported Shopper Marketing.

From May 2 through July 3, Easy Rewards members who purchase two 25.4-ounce Monster Energy Hydro SKUs can select a "claim this deal" button via the retailer's mobile app to obtain a time-sensitive barcode to scan at checkout.

The sweepstakes — administered by Tampa, Fla.-based Social Forces — will award one winner with a two-day retreat to Cerrone’s Edgewood, N.M., fitness ranch and a Hydro gift pack. Additionally, 200 other winners will receive a Hydro cinch bag.

Circle K touts the sweepstakes via racks hanging from multiple cooler doors that stock Monster Energy Hydro. An ad within the retailer's mobile app and a post from its regional Facebook pages also spotlight the promotion and the deal.

The sweepstakes supports the rollout of new, resealable 25.4-ounce bottles of Monster Hydro. The non-carbonated and lightly sweetened energy drink launched last year in 16.9-ounce bottles.

Convenience Store News and Shopper Marketing are properties of EnsembleIQ.