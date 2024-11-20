Circle K Offers Gas Discount Ahead of Thanksgiving Travel

"As many customers take to the roads visiting their loved ones and celebrating what they are grateful for, we want to extend our thanks to our valued customers with a great markdown at the pump," said Louise Warner, executive vice president — North American operations, for Circle K. "We know the holidays are full of busy schedules and celebrations, which is why we're pleased to offer our customers a way to save as part of our commitment to making their lives a little easier."

More than 5,000 U.S. Circle K locations are taking part in the latest Circle K Fuel Day. A list of participating sites is available at circlek.com/fuelday. Customers who are in line before 7 p.m. will receive the discount while supplies last.

The retailer held a Circle K Fuel Day earlier this summer leading up to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Drivers can also enjoy everyday savings by downloading the Circle K mobile app and joining the free Inner Circle membership program, which is available at more than 4,100 U.S. locations.

