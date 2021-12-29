Circle K & PepsiCo Team Up for Exclusive Video Game Promotion

TEMPE, Ariz. — Circle K is teaming up with PepsiCo's Frito-Lay brand to bring Activision's "Call of Duty" video game series to convenience stores.

From Nov. 3 through Jan. 4, shoppers who purchase both a 20-ounce MTN Dew and either a 2-ounce or 4.25-ounce bag of Doritos receive an in-game calling card they can use in "Call of Duty: Vanguard" or "Call of Duty: Warzone." The reward can be redeemed by entering a code obtained via text message to circlekcallofduty.com, reported Convenience Store News sister publication Path to Purchase Institute.

In store, cooler clings tout the promotion, which bundles the MTN Dew beverage and Doritos SKU for $3.33.

The brand's national effort centers on promotional SKUs of MTN Dew and Doritos with in-pack codes that can be redeemed at dewanddoritos.com from Oct. 4 through March 28. Shoppers who redeem the codes are rewarded with tokens that can be used to earn double experience points (2XP) for a limited time when playing either of the "Call of Duty" game.

PepsiCo first partnered with Activision in September 2019 to offer 2XP codes with the purchase of MTN Dew and Doritos SKUs ahead of the October release of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare." The brands also released 2XP codes ahead of the November 2020 release of "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War."

Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Circle K Stores is a wholly owned subsidiary of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard, which operates more than 14,200 c-stores in 26 countries and territories.

