Circle K Rolling Out GetUpside Platform to 4,000-Plus U.S. Locations

LAVAL, Quebec — Circle K plans to roll out the GetUpside platform at more than 4,000 locations in the United States this month.

The move expands the partnership between the convenience store retailer and the technology company to 36 states.

The GetUpside technology platform provides personalized consumer offers to increase profits for retailers. Cash back offers are delivered through a mobile app, incentivizing new customers to visit a particular location and existing ones to visit more often, according to the company. Retailers only need to provide anonymized transaction logs and continue business as usual.

"GetUpside is increasing fuel stations' net profitability on each transaction by bringing them profit from purchases they would not have seen without our platform," said Alex Kinnier, GetUpside co-founder and CEO. "We give businesses a better idea of who is walking into their stores to help them personalize their customers' experiences, just like an online retailer would. We are excited to work with Circle K as it expands its partnership nationally with GetUpside."

To claim a GetUpside offer, users can open the mobile app; select a location nearby; purchase fuel with a credit or debit card; and upload a photo of their receipt to the app. Consumers see cash back in their user accounts, while retailers see incremental profit made from every transaction on their personal GetUpside dashboard. Results are visible in real time.

GetUpside is currently available at more than 12,000 locations in 41 states.

Circle K is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Couche-Tard is No. 2 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 report.