Circle K Rolls Out One-Day Fuel Promotion in Gulf Coast Region

LAVAL, Quebec — Circle K is rolling out savings at the pump for stores in the Gulf Coast region.

The convenience store and fuel retailer will host a Circle K Fuel Day "Pop Up" with savings of up to 30 cents per gallon of gas on Nov. 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Approximately 550 participating locations across Alabama, Arkansas Louisiana, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle will take part in the event.

Customers who sign up for Inner Circle, Circle K's free membership rewards program, will receive an introductory 25-cents-per-gallon discount on their first five fuel-ups which can be stacked with the up to 30-cent discount during the Fuel Day pop up event to save up to 55 cents per gallon.

"We know many people are hitting the road ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, so we are very pleased to help make those travel plans a little easier — and thank our customers for their loyalty with great savings at the pump," said Julie Rodgers, Circle K's vice president of operations, Gulf Coast Business Unit.

Recently acquired MAPCO sites in Alabama and Mississippi will not be participating in Fuel Day.

Circle K Premium fuel offers double the cleaning detergents, meaning lower vehicle emissions and less maintenance for optimal engine performance, the company stated.

Circle K is the global banner of Laval-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. Couche-Tard is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, and Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR.