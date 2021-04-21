Circle K Secures Convenience Store Exclusive on Two New Products

LAVAL, Quebec — Circle K is offering customers two new exclusive flavors of popular beverages: Red Bull Coconut Edition Sugarfree and the Sour Patch Kids Mystery Flavor Polar Pop.

The addition of Red Bull Coconut Edition Sugarfree is exclusive to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. and its global retail chain Circle K, expanding the retailer's lineup of energy drinks.

"Currently, Red Bull makes up a large amount of Circle K energy drink offerings, and this exclusive new flavor further proves that we are a primary destination for all things energy," said Alicia Mowder, head of U.S. marketing at Circle K. "Continuing to partner with major brands and provide our customers with an exciting and innovative spread of products is a top priority for our company."

Red Bull Coconut Edition Sugarfree is available in Red Bull Energy Drink's signature 8.4-fluid-ounce and 12-fluid-ounce cans at all Circle K stores nationwide for a limited time.

The Sour Patch Kids Mystery Flavor Polar Pop builds on Mondelēz International Inc.'s introduction of the all-new Sour Patch Kids Mystery Flavor, which was launched with an invitation for fans to play detective for a chance to win $50,000 and other instant prizes.

From May 5 through July 6, Circle K will encourage customers to put their detective skills to the test by trying the Sour Patch Kids Mystery Flavor Polar Pop, available exclusively at the chain.

In addition to trying the Polar Pop and candy versions of the Mystery Flavor, consumers can use clues posted to Sour Patch Kids social media to guess the flavor. Those who submit their ideas to Mystery.SourPatchKids.com will be automatically entered for the chance to win the grand prize giveaway of $50,000 and other prizes. One lucky winner will be selected in August.

"The Sour Patch Kids brand loves to stir up mischief — and that's exactly what we're doing with this Sour Patch Kids Mystery Flavor drop," said Mili Laddha, associate director of marketing, Sour Patch Kids at Mondelēz International. "We're always looking for ways to get our loyal fans involved in what we're doing, which is why we're bringing them in on the fun with cryptic clues, social media takeovers and more."

Laval-based Couche-Tard operates in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,200 stores.