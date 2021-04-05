Circle K Seeks to Hire 20,000 New Employees Ahead of Summer Season

QUEBEC, Canada — Circle K, the global convenience store banner of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., is gearing up for the summer season by adding to its employee count.

The convenience operator is seeking to add 20,000 new employees to its U.S. operations as businesses start to return to normal ahead of the bustling summer season.

"Business is coming back, traffic is getting back on the road, and we are preparing for the future by growing our Circle K team," said Couche-Tard President and CEO Brian Hannash. "Our mission is to make our customers' lives a little easier every day, and we do so with fast and friendly service. If you love retail and love serving customers, apply today and come grow with us!"

Circle K has numerous open positions ranging from customer service representatives to assistant store managers and store managers. Service center roles are also available, including positions in maintenance, fuel transportation, accounting, auditing, data analytics, IT support, and more. Interested applicants can apply here.

Benefits and incentives for hourly employees include:

Flexible work hours;

Personal and professional development opportunities; and

Stable employer with a global footprint.

Hired associates also have access to an Emergency Sick Care Plan for hourly employees in North America, including both a bank of sick pay hours and a pay continuation benefit if someone is either diagnosed with COVID-19 or is placed under a mandatory quarantine. Additionally, virtual wellness is available for those who have concerns regarding coronavirus.

Circle K is the latest convenience retailer that kicked off a sizable hiring initiative. Other operators include:

Casey's General Stores is aiming to fill 5,000 positions across its network of 2,300 convenience stores during the "Here For Good" Hiring Day, taking place on May 13.

GetGo Café + Market will fill 500 positions as part of an in-person and virtual spring hiring campaign, taking place May 4-6.

GPM Investments LLC plans to hire 3,000 new employees , filling both full-time and part-time employment at all levels.

Pilot Co. hosted its annual National Hiring Day through virtual meet-and-greets on April 27, aiming to fill more than 5,000 positions in retail, foodservice, professional driving and corporate roles.

Royal Farms is seeking to bring on approximately 4,500 new employees by the end of 2021.

Speedway LLC is looking to hire more than 7,000 employees over the next month in order to fill both existing and growth-related positions.

Thorntons LLC plans to hire 350 team members companywide through weekly open interviews, taking place now through Aug. 25.

Based in Quebec, Couche-Tard operates in 26 counties and territories, with more than 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer transportation fuel. It is the largest independent c-store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores in the United States and is a leader in the c-store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics and Ireland, in addition to a presence in Poland and Hong Kong. Approximately 135,000 associates are employed throughout its network.