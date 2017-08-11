Circle K Supports Breast Cancer Awareness With 'Pink Ribbon' Tumblers

TEMPE, Ariz. — Circle K Stores Inc. is continuing to go pink even though Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October) is over.

As it has done in previous years, the convenience store retailer stocked "pink ribbon" tumblers and bottles as early as September. The silver- and pink-colored SKUs were merchandised on bright pink floorstands that indicated a portion of the sales would go toward supporting breast cancer research.

Additionally, Circle K pledged to donate 25 cents (up to $50,000) to nonprofit Susan G. Komen each time a member of Circle K's Easy Rewards loyalty program refilled their "pink ribbon" tumbler or bottle with coffee or a Polar Pop beverage throughout October.

Loyalty program members scanned a barcode found within the Circle K mobile app at checkout to trigger the 25 cent-donation from the retailer.

A promotional page within the company's website, a mobile app ad, and in-store digital ads at checkout spotlighted the effort.

