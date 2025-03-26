RaceTrac & Atlanta Braves Team Up for Another Season

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. hit a home run with its newest partnership agreement.

The convenience store retailer is once again teaming with the Atlanta Braves to leverage the iconic baseball franchise to drive growth and engagement for both hometown brands. This marks the 12th straight year that RaceTrac has partnered with the Major League Baseball franchise. The partnership also now includes Gulf Oil, which RaceTrac acquired in late 2023.

New for the 2025 season, RaceTrac branding will be prominently featured with an iconic sign in right field, strengthening the connection between the convenience retailer and Braves fans, the company said. The retailer will offer fans exclusive in-game rewards, including free roller grill items, through its loyalty program whenever Braves players hit home runs during designated "RaceTrac Home Run Innings," and RaceTrac's popular "Beat the Freeze" in-game experience will return this year, featuring the brand's recognizable "The Freeze" character.

The iconic Gulf Oil logo will also be featured prominently at Truist Park on both infield and outfield signage.