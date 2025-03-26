RaceTrac & Atlanta Braves Team Up for Another Season
Additionally, as part of the multiyear deal, RaceTrac will serve as the presenting sponsor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Day at Truist Park, furthering its commitment to supporting the community.
[Read more: RaceTrac Serves Up New Limited-Time Pizza]
"This partnership is a strategic priority for RaceTrac as we continue to grow our footprint and deepen our roots in Braves country," said Melanie Isbill, chief brand officer at RaceTrac. "By aligning RaceTrac and Gulf Oil with the beloved Braves brand, we can engage fans in unique and memorable ways, fueling the excitement of Braves baseball and celebrating the energy that makes Atlanta special.
Gulf's Growth Strategy
Gulf's sponsorship of the Braves will serve as a high-profile opportunity to raise brand awareness and connect with consumers across the Southeast and beyond as it embarks on a nationwide expansion plan.
Recent C-store Industry Sponsorships
"The Atlanta Braves have a passionate, devoted fan base that aligns perfectly with Gulf Oil's growth strategy," said Nikki Fales, vice president of marketing and payments at Gulf Oil. "This partnership allows us to establish a strong presence in a key market and build lasting relationships with customers through shared experiences at Truist Park."
The Braves sponsorship underscores the synergy between RaceTrac, Gulf Oil and the communities they serve, according to the company. RaceTrac's longstanding history with the team plus Gulf Oil's ambitious expansion plans will create an enhanced collaboration that fuels new levels of fan engagement and brand visibility for both companies.
"RaceTrac has proven to be a trusted partner with the Braves for over a decade. Together, we have created long-lasting memories and traditions that people across the league have grown to love," said Jim Allen, Atlanta Braves senior vice president of corporate and premium partnerships. "As we approach a historic year for the franchise, we are proud to continue to work alongside RaceTrac and thrilled to welcome Gulf Oil into these efforts through this expanded partnership. Aligned through our shared commitments to innovation, growth, and prioritizing community impact on and off the field, we look forward to elevating fan experiences and cultivating community in new ways together."
Based in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac has more than 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands. The company employs more than 10,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.