Circle K Teams With McLane to Enhance Supply Chain Optimization
The partnership builds on McLane's 3PL capabilities and aligns with broader strategy to expand freight and logistics offerings for its customers, the company said.
[Related content: Wawa Expands Pact With McLane to Support Growth]
"McLane is constantly enhancing our supply chain capabilities to better serve our customers through traditional distribution services alongside innovative solutions like 3PL," said Chris Smith, president, McLane retail. "As Circle K's 3PL partner, McLane will deliver a scalable, high-performing logistics solution that meets their evolving needs."
Through the partnership, McLane will operate three dedicated distribution centers in the Midwest to support Circle K's merchandise supply chain operations, ensuring efficient inventory management, on-time deliveries and increased network agility. Located in Otsego, Minn.; Lockbourne, Ohio; and Hazelwood, Mo., the distribution centers will supply approximately 1,600 Circle K and Holiday stores in 14 states with national and private brand packaged snacks, candy, beverages and other convenience items.
Founded in 1894, McLane is one of the largest distributors in America, serving convenience stores, mass merchants and chain restaurants. With headquarters in Temple, Texas, McLane has more than 80 distribution centers across the country, employs more than 25,000 teammates and delivers to nearly every zip code in the United States. McLane is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Circle K is a global banner of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 31 countries and territories and more than 16,800 stores. Approximately 13,100 locations offer road transportation fuel.