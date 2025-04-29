Circle K Teams With McLane to Enhance Supply Chain Optimization

CHARLOTTE, N.C., & TEMPLE, Texas — Circle K is embarking on a new third-party logistics (3PL) partnership with McLane Co. Inc., positioning both companies for optimized supply chain performance and strategic growth.

As part of Circle K's efforts to enhance control and efficiency within its merchandise supply chain, McLane will provide extensive logistics expertise to support dedicated warehouse and distribution services.

"This partnership with McLane allows us to streamline our supply chain operations and improve overall service to our stores," said Trey Powell, senior vice president of global merchandising for Circle K. "By tapping into McLane's extensive logistics network and expertise, we're enhancing our ability to serve our customers with the right products at the right time, in the most efficient way possible."