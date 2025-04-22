Wawa Expands Pact With McLane to Support Growth

McLane's nationwide network and extensive expertise in convenience retail and foodservice will ensure that Wawa continues to meet rising consumer demand for fresh, innovative food in convenience stores, the company said.

The companies have a successful history of working together for more than 20 years. McLane now services more than 1,100 Wawa c-stores out of distribution centers in Kentucky, Virginia, New Jersey and Florida. Its Mid-Atlantic distribution center in Fredericksburg, Va., began servicing Wawa's east coast markets in fall 2024 to support its future rapid expansion into other regions.

"It's been 60 years since our first store opened, and our vision then was a new kind of convenience store, fulfilling lives by providing customers with fast, friendly service and fresh products that deliver value," said Wawa President Brian Schaller. "As Wawa expands into new markets, our partnership with partners like McLane helps us scale our best-in-class foodservice program, support our growth and fulfill our commitment to delighting customers."

Founded in 1894, McLane is one of the largest distributors in America, serving convenience stores, mass merchants and chain restaurants. With headquarters in Temple, McLane has more than 80 distribution centers across the country, employs more than 25,000 teammates and delivers to nearly every zip code in the United States. McLane is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. operates more than 1,100 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio and Washington, D.C.