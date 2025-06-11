CITGO Enhances Its Club CITGO Loyalty Program

All Club CITGO members automatically qualify for Club Status, earning 3 cents off per gallon on every fill-up, up to 30 gallons. Premier Status members will double their savings with a total of 6 cents per gallon saved on every fill-up, also up to 30 gallons.

These rewards stack with other special offers from Club CITGO, including:

Triple Tuesday: On one Tuesday each month, members can triple their everyday fuel reward. Club Status members save 9 cents per gallon and Premier Status members save 18 cents per gallon.

Friday Savings: On one Friday each month, members receive an additional 2 cents per gallon reward. Club Status members save a total of 5 cents per gallon and Premier Status members save 8 cents per gallon.

Premier Status is achievable by Club CITGO members completing 12 qualifying fuel purchases of eight gallons or more at a participating CITGO station during a calendar quarter. Members can track their fill-ups and monitor their progress on the Club CITGO mobile app's home screen.

Once achieved, Premier Status is valid for the remainder of the current quarter and continues through the following calendar quarter.

In addition to its recently launched mobile payment features, the Club CITGO app provides information on membership tier benefits; a breakdown of special offerings, including local offers by store and sweepstakes entries for a chance to win gas for a year; and a streamline activity tab for tracking lifetime savings.

"Our ongoing investments in the Club CITGO loyalty program are designed to enrich the customer journey, offering personalized rewards and streamlined access to savings," said Greg Caponegro, general manager, light oil sales. "By continuously enhancing our loyalty initiatives, we ensure the CITGO brand is Good to Grow for our branded partners."

Houston-based CITGO is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day, CITGO ranks as the fifth largest independent refiners in the United States.