CITGO Streamlines Its Mobile App Experience
Club CITGO enhancements designed to provide a better, more convenient experience at the pump and in-store include:
- Instant fuel rewards: Members can earn and redeem discounts on every fuel transactions, with special bonus days throughout the month providing the opportunity to earn even larger discounts.
- Personalized offers: Lifecycle marketing deals and promotions are tailored to members' purchase habits to give them more enticing offers.
- Faster payments: The use of biometrics for authorizing the transaction simplifies the transaction flow and removes the need for members to remember passwords.
- Enhance security: Members benefit from improved security features designed to protect their account information and personal data.
Following the April 1 deactivation of CITGO Pay, mobile payments are now exclusively available through the updated Club CITGO app. CITGO seeks to provide a more user-friendly and efficient experience for all its loyal customers with more innovations to come later in the year.
Houston-based CITGO is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,600 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day, CITGO ranks as the fifth largest independent refiners in the United States.