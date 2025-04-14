CITGO Streamlines Its Mobile App Experience

HOUSTON — CITGO Petroleum Corp. is making it easier to earn loyalty rewards while paying for fuel using the Club CITGO app, which now incorporates all the features of the CITGO Pay mobile app.

The newly combined Club CITGO app offers a streamlined approach to rewards, payments and account management in addition to real-time updates and notifications to keep customers informed about the latest offers and promotions, the company said. The app provides all functionality for seamless transactions and exclusive rewards.

"Our goal is to continue enhancing the user experience for our customers, and this update directly addresses customer feedback regarding the inconvenience of managing two separate apps," said Joey Low, manager, loyalty and marketing programs. "The Club CITGO app now provides a more intuitive and integrated experience with enhanced security protocols."

