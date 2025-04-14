 Skip to main content

CITGO Streamlines Its Mobile App Experience

The Club CITGO platform makes it easier to earn rewards, make mobile payments and more.
Angela Hanson
Club CITGO

HOUSTON — CITGO Petroleum Corp. is making it easier to earn loyalty rewards while paying for fuel using the Club CITGO app, which now incorporates all the features of the CITGO Pay mobile app.

The newly combined Club CITGO app offers a streamlined approach to rewards, payments and account management in addition to real-time updates and notifications to keep customers informed about the latest offers and promotions, the company said. The app provides all functionality for seamless transactions and exclusive rewards.

"Our goal is to continue enhancing the user experience for our customers, and this update directly addresses customer feedback regarding the inconvenience of managing two separate apps," said Joey Low, manager, loyalty and marketing programs. "The Club CITGO app now provides a more intuitive and integrated experience with enhanced security protocols."

Club CITGO enhancements designed to provide a better, more convenient experience at the pump and in-store include:

  • Instant fuel rewards: Members can earn and redeem discounts on every fuel transactions, with special bonus days throughout the month providing the opportunity to earn even larger discounts.
  • Personalized offers: Lifecycle marketing deals and promotions are tailored to members' purchase habits to give them more enticing offers.
  • Faster payments: The use of biometrics for authorizing the transaction simplifies the transaction flow and removes the need for members to remember passwords.
  • Enhance security: Members benefit from improved security features designed to protect their account information and personal data.

Following the April 1 deactivation of CITGO Pay, mobile payments are now exclusively available through the updated Club CITGO app. CITGO seeks to provide a more user-friendly and efficient experience for all its loyal customers with more innovations to come later in the year.

Houston-based CITGO is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,600 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day, CITGO ranks as the fifth largest independent refiners in the United States.

