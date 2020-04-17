CITGO 'Illuminates' Brand Image to Commemorate 110 Years in Business

HOUSTON — In 2010, CITGO Petroleum Corp. commemorated 100 years in business with the launch of its "Centennial Image." Now, the company is looking to honor its 110th anniversary by "illuminating" the brand through a new Illuminate Reimage Program.

The Centennial Image was designed to be a celebration of the brand's 100-year run as an iconic, recognizable and trustworthy American business. Through the Illuminate Reimage Program, CITGO seeks to strengthen its trusted brand status and enhance its visual appeal to the public, 24/7, according to the company.

"These upgrades to our centennial brand image reflect the constant innovations and improvements that have defined CITGO for 110 years," company representatives told Convenience Store News. "The new imaging elevates the existing CITGO Trimark symbol and channel letters our customers recognize whenever they drive to a CITGO station."

Elevating the existing CITGO Trimark symbol, the Illuminate program aims to symbolize energy and progressiveness through multiple elements, including:

Utilization of brush aluminum serves two purposes. For starters, it better reflects new lighting features, providing a strong visual appeal day and night. In addition to adding an attractive element to CITGO's roadside image, brushed aluminum also shows less dirt compared to white vinyl, which reduces station maintenance costs.

New "eyebrow" lighting elements installed on the primary and secondary sides of the canopy brighten the whole canopy and increase the roadside visual appeal of CITGO locations at night. The eyebrow lighting has the added benefit of reducing streaking and other discoloration of the canopy fascia, helping lower long-term maintenance costs.

Under-canopy reflective paint further illuminates the entire CITGO station experience.

Other elements include upgraded decals and product IDs, valances, pump skirts, brushed aluminum risers, and pole-mounted flag IDs for dispensers.

"Each location is a billboard for the brand in the local community. We want station owners to be proud to fly the CITGO flag. The Illuminate image program is part of an ongoing improvement process where minor modifications to the brand continue to set our image apart," the company representatives explained to CSNews. "CITGO evaluates the total cost of branding when determining the materials and image elements required to represent the brand. Reducing maintenance upkeep ensures that the image will remain crisp and clean long after the installers leave."