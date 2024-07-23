CITGO to Pilot Enhanced Loyalty Program

"After a successful launch of lifecycle marketing campaigns earlier this year, we are refining and optimizing our innovative loyalty solution to further empower customers while supporting our locally owned stations," said Joey Low, manager, loyalty and marketing programs, at CITGO. "We want every trip to a CITGO station to be seamless, customized and rewarding. CITGO is focused on what our customers value most from their gas mobile app — discounts — while also providing a compelling user experience. Enhancing customer engagement and customer loyalty are top priorities for us this year."

Existing facets of the company's loyalty program include rollback rewards, stacking rewards on Triple Tuesdays or Five-Cent Fridays, welcome reward offers and location-specific rewards on convenience store purchases. The Club CITGO app features all of these and more, including an easy way for customers to find the nearest participating Club CITGO location.

Houston-based CITGO Petroleum Corp. is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 37 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,200 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corp. is owned by CITGO Holding Inc.