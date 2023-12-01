CITGO Petroleum Collaborates With Marketers for 2023 Update

HOUSTON — CITGO Petroleum Corp. highlighted the success of multiple initiatives designed to support marketing partners while announcing plans for the near future at its Marketer Roundtable Meetings for 2023.

Held in late September through early November, the roundtables brought together marketers from across the country to discuss key industry trends, brand programs and commercial strategies. The forum fosters collaboration and knowledge sharing.

"Personally, interacting with our marketers provides a wealth of insights on how to strengthen our businesses and the brand, and it also helps reinforce our commitment to our marketers' success," said Greg Caponegro, general manager of Light Oils Sales for CITGO Petroleum.

Key highlights included the success of the CITGO Pay app launch, which has streamlined the way customers make payments at CITGO stations, and the outstanding performance of the Club CITGO app's new feature enabling instant savings at the pump. Economist Elliot Eisenberg delivered a comprehensive update on the economy, providing insight into industry and consumer trends.

Additional updates from CITGO representatives included:

Further enhancements to the Club CITGO program.

The newly designed retailer website, MyCITGOstore.com, which provides a single resource for key information.

Expanded collaboration on store events, including grand openings.

An update on the longstanding CITGO partnership with the Muscular Dystrophy Association of America.

Progress on the Illuminate campaign to refresh and modernize station infrastructure and signage.

Updates to the Elevate program, including design options for the branded c-store look.

CITGO is dedicated to building strong, collaborative, mutually beneficial relationships with its marketing partners, leveraging insights and initiatives from the roundtable discussions to drive innovation, enhance customer experiences and strengthen its position as a leader in the industry and a partner of choice, the company stated.

Houston-based CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 37 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants.

With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day, CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States.

CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,200 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains.

CITGO Petroleum Corp. is owned by CITGO Holding Inc.