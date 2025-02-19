CITGO Marks Expansion With New Brand Licensing Program

HOUSTON — CITGO Petroleum Corp. is gearing up to significantly expand its footprint.

The company is extending its brand to five new geographic markets as part of the launch of a brand licensing program for qualified marketers and retailers. The brand licensing program will initially target Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada and Utah.

CITGO is also evaluating additional states for launch this year.

"The licensing program is designed to drive business growth for licensees outside our current territories," said Greg Caponegro, general manager, light oil sales at CITGO. "By offering our brand and marketing support to retailers who source their own fuel, we can expand our presence and provide more consumers with the quality and service they expect from CITGO."