CITGO Marks Expansion With New Brand Licensing Program
The brand licensing program capitalizes on the newly reformed TriCLEAN, CITGO's most advanced additive system with TOP TIER designation and 50% more cleaning agents, while enabling participants to outsource their supply of gasoline, according to the company.
Additionally, participating licensees can utilize the high-quality Illuminate Brand Image, the Club CITGO Loyalty Program, CITGO credit/payment cards, comprehensive marketing support, and unwavering customer service to draw new customers to the CITGO brand.
Marketers and retailers interested in joining the CITGO brand licensing program can visit www.citgobrandlicensing.com for more information. CITGO representatives will also be available Feb. 18-20 on site at the WPMAEXPO in Las Vegas at booth 410 to speak with interested future licensees.
Houston-based CITGO is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,600 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day, CITGO ranks as the fifth largest independent refiners in the United States.