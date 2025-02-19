 Skip to main content

CITGO Marks Expansion With New Brand Licensing Program

The initiative targets five states, with the possibility to launch in additional markets later this year.
Angela Hanson
CITGO Petroleum forecourt

HOUSTON — CITGO Petroleum Corp. is gearing up to significantly expand its footprint. 

The company is extending its brand to five new geographic markets as part of the launch of a brand licensing program for qualified marketers and retailers. The brand licensing program will initially target Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada and Utah. 

CITGO is also evaluating additional states for launch this year.

"The licensing program is designed to drive business growth for licensees outside our current territories," said Greg Caponegro, general manager, light oil sales at CITGO. "By offering our brand and marketing support to retailers who source their own fuel, we can expand our presence and provide more consumers with the quality and service they expect from CITGO."

The brand licensing program capitalizes on the newly reformed TriCLEAN, CITGO's most advanced additive system with TOP TIER designation and 50% more cleaning agents, while enabling participants to outsource their supply of gasoline, according to the company.

Additionally, participating licensees can utilize the high-quality Illuminate Brand Image, the Club CITGO Loyalty Program, CITGO credit/payment cards, comprehensive marketing support, and unwavering customer service to draw new customers to the CITGO brand.

Marketers and retailers interested in joining the CITGO brand licensing program can visit www.citgobrandlicensing.com for more information. CITGO representatives will also be available Feb. 18-20 on site at the WPMAEXPO in Las Vegas at booth 410 to speak with interested future licensees.

Houston-based CITGO is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,600 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day, CITGO ranks as the fifth largest independent refiners in the United States.

