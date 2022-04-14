CLIF Thins, a crispy take on the iconic CLIF Bar, are now available nationwide. The new snack bars come in three classic flavors: Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Peanut Brownie, and White Chocolate Macadamia Nut. Crafted with organic rolled oats, CLIF Thins are the perfect on-the-go snack to nourish and satisfy individuals without weighing them down as they return to their pre-pandemic routines, according to the company. The crispy, crunchy thins come two per pack. Each pack has 5 grams of sugar and is 100 calories.